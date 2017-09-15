Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabehas announced the appointment of his controversial wife Grace to a key post within his ruling Zanu-PF party in a move seen by critics as a way of positioning her to a role that would influence the First Family’s wishes in the electoral process. Mugabe named his wife to a key committee that would be responsible for overseeing the running of general elections in 2018. The five-member committee, named the Elections Directorate, will be chaired by Local Government minister Savior Kasukuwere while other members are finance minister Patrick Chinamasa, Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo and Zanu PF Youth League secretary Kudzanai Chipanga, All the five were linked to a Zanu-PF faction calling itself “Generation 40” that is made up of young Turks and backing Grace to torpedo Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s presidential ambitions. Mnangagwa was linked to a faction calling itself “Team Lacoste” that is angling to take over power when Mugabe eventually leaves office.

