CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

A WITNESS yesterday narrated how he discovered the firearm used to shoot a security guard at United Party for National Development (UPND) Chilanga member of Parliament Keith Mukata’s law firm hidden in the lawmaker’s vehicle.

This in a matter in which Mukata and Charmaine Musonda are charged with the murder of Namakambwa Kalilakwenda. When the case came up for continued trial before High Court judge Susan Wanjelani, detective inspector Marvin Chilufya, the officer in charge at Northmead Police Post, said he was part of the investigating team that went to Mukata’s law firm in Rhodes Park.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

