  ||    15 September 2017 @ 17:33

Talented Zambia artist Mumba Yachi has been granted bail. Mumba Yachi was arrested over a fortnight ago for allegedly falsifying his National Registration Card and Passport claiming he was Zambian when not. Immigration authorities claimed Mumba Yachi was Congolese, and not Zambians.

Read the full Article » OPEN ZAMBIA «
Home » News » Headlines »
Open Zambia