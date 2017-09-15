  ||    15 September 2017 @ 07:35

Roan member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili says the move by government to reintroduce Zambia Airways will be a waste of money and a hive of corruption. Speaking at his residence in Luanshya, Kambwili said the PF government kuwayawayafye (was not serious) as it had its priorities misplaced.

