Roan member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili says the move by government to reintroduce Zambia Airways will be a waste of money and a hive of corruption. Speaking at his residence in Luanshya, Kambwili said the PF government kuwayawayafye (was not serious) as it had its priorities misplaced.

