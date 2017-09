The Patriotic Front is fighting back allegations there was corruption in the procurement of fire trucks. About 42 fire trucks were early this week paraded at the Lusaka Showgrounds for distribution to various cities. PF critics have come out guns blazing accusing the ruling party of corruptly awarding the supply of the trucks to suspected party loyalists at an inflated price.

Read the full Article » ZAMBIA REPORTS

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print