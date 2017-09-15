DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ZANACO have gone through to the semi-finals of the Barclays Cup following Power Dynamos’ withdrawal and the Kitwe side will face the wrath of the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) disciplinary committee.

Power, who were scheduled to face Zanaco in the quarter-finals next weekend, pulled out of the Barclays Cup citing lack of commercial viability. FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said during a joint press briefing with Barclays Bank officials at Elunda Park in Lusaka yesterday that it is unfortunate that Power made a decision without consulting.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

