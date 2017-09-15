THE announcement by the Lusaka Water and Sewerage Company (LWSC) that there will be an interruption of water supply for four days in various parts of the capital city, Lusaka, is indeed a serious matter that deserves due attention.

This is because water is life and affects health and sanitation. LWSC on Wednesday announced that it will cut water supply from September 18 to 21 between 07:00 and 18:00 hours to facilitate major rehabilitations at the Lolonda water treatment plant in Kafue. According to a statement issued by the water utility, the works at the Lolonda water treatment plant are part of US$355 million Water Supply, Sanitation and drainage project supported by the United States Government through the Millennium Challenge Account. From September 22, 2017 the plant will run at 67 percent capacity as only two pumps instead of three will be running for 68 days. Once fully completed, the water treatment plant will be restored to its original capacity and provide a more reliable water service to Lusaka. The company has named the following as affected areas: Kabulonga, Kalingalinga, Hellen Kaunda, Chudleigh, Chainama, Chestone, PHI, Kaunda Square, Handsworth, Jesmondine, parts of Kalundu, Mtendere and parts of Avondale. Others are Kamwala South, John Laing, Kuku, Chilenje south, Chalala, woodlands extension, part of Nyumba Yanga, Industrial Area, City Centre,Villa Elizabetha, Emmasdale, Matero, Mandevu, kabanana and Chipata township. This will indeed entail that a large portion of the city will have no water. It is therefore important for all those affected to prepare adequately as advised by the water company for these four crucial days. Given that water plays an important role in human life, the affected people cannot afford to take this message casually. Unfortunately, this water interruption will not only affect residents but companies and public institutions like trading centres as well. While it may not be so much of challenge to manage the limited and stored water in homes it may not be that easy in workplaces and trading centres where there are more people. The fact that LWSC has announced days in advance we expect people to put in place measures on how they are going to ensure availability and proper use of water. There is need for residents and institutions alike to acquire big water storage facilities to enable them to hoard enough water to last them the whole day before refilling at night. While the process may seem inconveniencing, it is for a good cause – to provide a more reliable water supply. We know that for a long time the Lusaka Water Sewerage Company has struggled to provide a reliable water service to residents. We are therefore happy that Lolonda water treatment plant in Kafue which is the main source of water for Lusaka residents is being worked on. This will not only ensure reliable supply but infiltrations into the water will also be reduced if not eliminated. It is also our hope that the company will sooner rather than later work on increasing the capacity of the water treatment plant to meet the ever growing demand. When the plant was constructed in 1990, Lusaka had a population of only about 800,000 but it has now swelled to over two million. It is estimated that the current water demand for Lusaka stands at about 450 million litres per day while production is at approximately 200 million litres daily. This means a shortfall of 250 million liters per day. As we try to achieve the sustainable developmental goals and ensure a 100 percent access to both water and sanitation for the citizenry, there is urgent need to close this gap. While the water utility is working with traditional media to sensitise people on the pending water supply interruption, there is need to also do street announcements in affected areas to avoid people who may not have access to traditional media being caught unawares. Residents should also come on board to help spread the news to neighbours and friends. Above all the affected residents and institutions need to ensure that precaution and extra care is taken during these four days to avoid disease outbreak which may lead to loss of life.

