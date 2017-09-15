ZAMBIA ONLINE EMAIL LOGIN
President Lungu to open parley today
Dear Zambia
- Someone just stole the spare pair of shorts I keep behind thby eveready on 15th September 2017, 01:20
- Is Zambia a Matrilineal or Patrilineal Society?by funso on 14th September 2017, 21:23
- 9 times out of 10 when a man says he's found God, he's hidinby cautionary note on 14th September 2017, 00:45
- trying to start a fight btwn the satanists & the evangelicalby Kadoti on 14th September 2017, 00:14
- My dear dears, if you want the new iPhone X, will cost you Kby ancient Nokia guy on 13th September 2017, 23:56
- Missing parcel componentsby Some things never change on 13th September 2017, 16:12
- Getting replacement Zambian birth certificateby expert mouse trapper on 13th September 2017, 00:17
- police offecerby Diesel Engine Mwale on 12th September 2017, 21:02
- I've a TV show idea based on true lies. ZNBC, beg meby Bell Bottom Banda on 12th September 2017, 20:58
- I'm looking for a cordon bleu vinkubala vendor here in Lusakby Pensulo on 12th September 2017, 16:47
Business News
- Nestle Said to Pay Up to $500 Million to Buy Blue Bottle Coffee - Bloomberg
- Fannie-Freddie Won't Be Addressed Until Next Year, Mnuchin Says - Bloomberg
- FTC probes Equifax, top Democrat likens it to Enron - Reuters
- Oracle stock falls on guidance - CNBC
- Why the US government is moving to ban this Russian software company - Washington Post
World News
- South Korea: North Korea launched missile over Japan - CNN
- Russian Military, Not US, to Lead Battle for ISIS's Final Major City in Syria - Newsweek
- Hurricane Max hits southern Mexico coast - CBS News
- Russia and Belarus launch war games aimed at holding the line against the West - Washington Post
- Trump's inflammatory Air Force One gaggle, annotated - Washington Post
Science News
- Dinosaur-Eating Crocodile Species Identified By Researchers - I4U News
- Cassini Dives Into Saturn Today: Here's When and How to Watch - Space.com
- Widespread water evidence found on moon - The Hitavada
- Freed humpback whale still not out of danger - NT News
- Pitch Black Exoplanet That Reflects No Light Spotted by Hubble Telescope - Seeker
