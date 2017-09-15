The Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) has advised President Edgar Lungu to use his address to parliament to tell the nation how he intends to reunite the nation. FODEP Executive Director Mweenge Chimfwembe says people need to know what government is doing to ensure the nation is reunited. He says FODEP is also anxious to hear the practical steps the Patriotic Front government would put forward in uniting the country.

