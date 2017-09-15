shortly after delivering his speech, President Edgar Lungu exchanged greetings with cabinet Ministers and extended the gesture to UPND members of parliament.

The opposition MPs coming from a one month suspension, today attended the whole session.

Now, what many did not expect, the Head of State shook hands with Chishimba Kambwili, a move that triggered cheers in the house.

UPND lawmaker Garry Nkombo says President Edgar Lungu’s speech during the official opening of parliament is not inspiring.

And Nkombo was almost lynched by unruly PF members while conducting an interview at parliament.

Mr. Nkombo has described the incident as unfortunate.

Meanwhile finance minister Felix Mutati says president Lungu’s speech sets tone to the budget presentation which is scheduled to take place in two weeks’ time.

