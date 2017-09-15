HENRY SINYANGWE, Mungwi

GOVERNMENT is committed to improve the health of the people through various health interventions, especially in rural areas.

Speaking during the launch of the trachoma mass drug administration campaign on Monday, district council chairperson Gift Lwembe said Government envisions equity of access to cost effective quality health services as close to the family as possible. “Government recently launched the national health strategic plan 2017-2021, which feeds directly into the Seventh National Development Plan. Eye health services are an integral part of this strategic plan,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

