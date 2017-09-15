Dear editor,

AS GOVERNMENT through the Ministry of Finance prepares the budget, I am proposing that they consider reducing Pay As You Earn (PAYE) to give formal workers a sigh of relief.

Zambian formal workers are among the most financially stressed. This is because most people thrive on loans to embark on personal development projects such as building and buying property. And as such, most Zambian workers are highly indebted relegating them to a hand-to-mouth kind of life. The 37.5 percent PAYE and the high cost of living only makes things worse for workers. I am making a passionate appeal to the President to look at Zambian workers with compassion and consider reducing PAYE.CONCERNED WORKER

