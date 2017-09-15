CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa

GOVERNMENT, through the Ministry of Local Government, has released K100,000 to unblock water channels in Lunga district.

District administration officer Evans Sikabbuba said the funds will help in the manual clearance of the channels in Lunga district. He said the local authority in the district has since engaged 200 local people to do the manual work.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

