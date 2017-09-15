BENEDICT TEMBO, Pretoria

ZESCO United’s ambitions in the Confederation Cup will come under a reality check in tonight’s quarter-final, first leg against South African side SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Zesco, who arrived in Pretoria on Wednesday evening, are favourites on paper going by their pedigree in continental competitions. While SuperSport last played in the Confederation Cup in 2013 and got knocked out in the second round, Zesco have been around in Africa’s inter-club competitions in the last five years.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

