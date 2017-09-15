NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

A SWEDISH farmer Dan Walker has invested US$6.2 million to develop fish farm in Livingstone and sink 20 ponds to help make Zambia protein-sufficient.

Mr Walker, a new comer in Zambia has already pumped US$2.2 million in acquiring the first fish farm area in Livingstone and subsequently spent an additional US$4 million to sink 20 ponds and other accessories for the Livingstone project that is gaining already. The Swedish farmer said this in a statement when he paid a courtesy call on Zambia’s Charge d’ affaires to Sweden Anthony Mukwita in Stockholm before returning to the resort town.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

