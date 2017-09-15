President Edgar Lungu will today open the second session of the 12th National Assembly after parliament having adjourned sine die. The recent opening sessions addressed by President Lungu have been controversial with opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Members of Parliament boycotting. In the last sitting Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini handed one month suspensions to 47 UPND lawmakers that shunned the last Presidential address.

The UPND lawmakers have been protesting President Lungu’s victory in the August 2016 elections.

