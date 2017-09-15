Opposition UPND Members of Parliament will this morning attend the official opening of Parliament which will include the address by President Edgar Lungu. Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Jack Mwiimbu said the decision has been arrived at in the interest of the nation. Mr Mwiimbu said the UPND MPs had a caucus on Thursday 14th September 2017 in Lusaka to discuss issues related to the official opening of parliament.

