MONICA KAYOMBO, Ndola

A THREE-YEAR-OLD boy of Ndola’s Chifubu township, who was burnt with hot water by a fellow child, has died one week after the incident happened.

Copperbelt commissioner of police Charity Katanga identified the child as Benisha Tembo of house number 134 Kawama Road in Chifubu township. “The incident occurred on September 5, 2017, at 16:30 hours, in Kawama. The boy was rushed to Ndola Teaching Hospital where he died on Tuesday,” she said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

