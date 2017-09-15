UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says he and his party are not withdrawing any matter before the courts. And Hichilema has told thousands of euphoric Itezhi tezhi residents not to be fall prey to PF-propagated electoral deception. Meanwhile, Hichilema says the application of the law in Zambia must be uniform. Rallying support for Steven Shalooba, the UPND Itezhi Tezhi district council by-elections candidate, Hichilema said he would use the court cases to show how the judiciary must operate in any democracy. Hichilema, with his running mate Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, petitioned the election of President Edgar Lungu last August. But the Constitutional Court refused to hear the matter on grounds of time lapse. The opposition leader has since taken the matter to the High Court, seeking an order that the Constitutional Court must hear his petition so that the matter of the August 11 elections could be settled.

