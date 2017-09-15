STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

IN HIS state of the nation address made in Parliament six months ago, President Lungu concluded his remarks with a reminder that for Zambia to achieve its collective vision for prosperity, every citizen has to take national values and principles “very seriously”.

As the President opens Parliament today, he is expected to pick it up from there as the country focuses on the 2018 national budget that will determine the direction for Zambia’s quest for prosperity. His speech in March focused on “progress made in the national values and principles”. He guided, counselled and directed on how best these values and principles should be applied in getting Zambia firmly on the path to collective improved standards of living.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

