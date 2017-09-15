Dear editor,

ALLOW me to express my views on the current behaviour of youths in our country. The Zambian society, with specific reference to family life is experiencing a serious moral breakdown.

With the recent crackdown by police on the sex den in Woodlands it’s just a tip of the iceberg looking at what is prevailing. The media is constantly reporting and bringing shocking stories to our attention, almost daily about the social ills such as promiscuity, alcohol abuse, general lack of discipline and self-discipline, gender-based violence, high crime rates, vandalism and the ever- decreasing average age of pregnancies among youths. Moral ills have negative implications for society and are mainly as a result of a lack of a positive value system in society as a whole. The majority of patrons in nightclubs are youths and alcohol abuse among young people is at its peak. It’s unfortunate and sad to note that not everyone in our society cares or responsible because if they did we shouldn’t be receive reports of defilement, gender-based violence, teen pregnancies, murder cases, just to mention a few. I would like also to take this opportunity to commend the Vice-President Inonge Wina for the wise and timely advice to parents. We should emulate Mrs Wina and other institutions like the Church and civil society groups who work tirelessly to nature and instil good morals in youths. I think, this is the time government should look into these issues critically and contain the situation before things get out of hand. Everyone in society has a duty to try and minimise the moral decay. The Church should talk to youths about spirituality, religion and values, and contribute towards positive change. If everyone prioritises positive values, it may be possible to have a crime-free and drug-free society and I believe we the Zambian people can attain that status. God bless Zambia and its leadership.PETER SICHINSAMBWEChartered Accountant-Lusaka

