President Edgar Lungu has told parliament today that the country has made strides in the transformation of Government operations into a smart Government, with the stablishment of the Smart Zambia Institute. In a speech during the official opening of Parliament today, the President said that to date, a total of 19 e-Government systems have been developed, deployed and are functional. The deployed and functional systems include the electronic tax system, electronic patents and business registration and electronic entry visa system. . The president further said that from January 2016 to June 2017, more than 4,000 businesses have accessed e-business related services online.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

