Zesco United will take on SuperSport United this evening at the Lucas Moripe Stadium defending Zambian pride in the CAF confederation Cup first leg quarterfinal clash. The Zambian envoys will be looking to doing better against South African opposition having fallen at the semi final hurdle last year in the CAF Champions League against Mamelodi Sundowns. Zesco United who have become perennial campaigners on the continent have enough experience in his squad to ensure that they record a positive result.

