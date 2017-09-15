Zimbabwe’s longserving President Robert Mugabe unveiled a new biometric voter registration programme on Thursday ahead of next year’s elections, drawing criticism from opponents who claim the system could be manipulated. Registration will open nationwide on Monday and continue until January 15 for the polls in which 93-year-old Mugabe will seek to extend his 37-year-long stranglehold on power. But opposition parties have warned that registration authorities are not ready for the process, creating a risk of errors on the voter roll that could leave the ballot open to rigging.

