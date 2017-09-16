A POSTMORTEM conducted on Zambia Daily Mail sub-editor Sithembile Siwawa-Zulu, who died at the weekend after giving birth, has revealed that she died after a blood clot blocked an artery that supplied blood to her lungs. Mrs Zulu died on Sunday after giving birth to a baby girl two days earlier through caesarean section at Levy Mwansawasa University Teaching Hospital. The death caused a social media uproar prompting Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya to call for a thorough inquest into the death of the 29-year-old journalist.

