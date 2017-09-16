KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

AFTER hosting the Lusaka July which attracted Lusaka’s socialites, celebrities and A-listers at Lusaka Polo Club, PR Girl Media is this weekend hosting its first Oktoberfest where it is showcasing some of the world’s most popular beers.

Otherwise, the event, which draws its tradition from the German tradition of Oktoberfest, is for beer, food and music enthusiasts. PR Girl Media, a public relations and event management company, has been explaining the whole idea behind its Oktoberfest, which is taking place at Chita Lodge in Lusaka’s Olympia Park. “Oktoberfest is a beer festival dating from the 1800s. Today, it has become a time when we celebrate with our family and friends and let our hair down for an epic party,” says Monde Nyambe, the event co-ordinator at PR Girl Media. “Oktoberfest Lusaka will be an annual event hosted to attract beer, food and music enthusiasts with an appreciation for premium events. “To differentiate this beer festival from the others in town, we are calling it ‘Beerville’ and creating a beer garden right in the heart of Lusaka.” The event boasts of over 20 craft and international beers to be presented and with Devil’s Peak Brewery from Cape Town being a top brewery in South Africa, it will have some of the best brews on the continent. “Our very own Mosi Lager will welcome the other beers to Zambia through an interactive set of activities at the event,” she says. “Oktoberfest Lusaka promises to be a unique experience as PR Girl Media has confirmed that they will lean towards delivering an authentic celebration of the German event.” Leading local DJs such as DJ Hussein, El Mukuka, V Jeezy and many others will entertain the audience as they mingle in the scenic outdoor garden park of Chita Lodge in Lusaka.

