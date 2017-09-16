Dear editor,

I WRITE to implore councils countrywide to uphold the legal framework on plots they issue to people for development to achieve the desired development this country needs.

Councils offer land to people on 18 months tenure for them to develop, failure to which they have the right to repossess and offer to another developer. It is, however, sad that most councils have shown inertia on this legal entitlement where land is severally left for more than the stipulated 18-month period after it is offered to the would-be developer without development, making the legal entitlement vague, null and void. This could be a recipe for corruption in land distribution among citizens and council officials. Why are the councils failing to repossess idle land and give it to people with the ability to develop within the stipulated 18 months? Council offer letters categorically state that the recipients have 18 months to develop their pieces of land failure to which the council can repossess without giving any reason at all.WISDOM MUYUNDAChingola

