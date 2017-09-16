  ||    16 September 2017 @ 04:29

JACK ZIMBA, Lusaka
PRESIDENT Lungu yesterday returned to Parliament building for the third time since he took over office in 2015, fulfilling the well-kept parliamentary tradition – to officially open Parliament.

The President’s arrival at Parliament building was preceded by the arrival of Zambia’s first president, Dr Kenneth Kaunda, at 09:22 hours, and Vice-President Inonge Wina at 09:45 hours.
Mrs Wina was dressed in a bright yellow musisi with black polka dots.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.