  ||    16 September 2017 @ 10:28

Distinguished journalist Edem Djokotoe says South African pay television channel Multichoice is taking Zambians for a ride. Djokotoe is particularly upset that SuperSport will not show the Carnelo Alvarez fight this weekend. He said some channels are filled with content for an Afrikaans audience.

Read the full Article » ZAMBIA REPORTS «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Reports Unconventional fresh perspectives outside the mainstream voices in public, featuring original submissions from reporters and bloggers within Zambia and among the diaspora.