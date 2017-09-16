PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Lusaka

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court yesterday granted musician Shadrick Mukenge, alias Mumba Yachi, a K5,000 cash bail.

Magistrate Ruth Kapulo has also warned Mukenge not to go outside the country without informing the court as doing so would be contempt of court. Mukenge, who has been in custody for two weeks, is facing three immigration charges, among them unlawful stay in Zambia.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

