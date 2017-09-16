By Brig Gen Godfrey Miyanda – 24th August 2017 I was angry, very angry, when I drafted my initial reaction to the raid on the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. I could not fathom the Zambian Government, a professed Christian Government, blockading a place of worship in this Christian Nation, once again preventing and disrupting a Christian prayer gathering. The difference this time is that the chosen battle ground was the Cathedral of the Holy Cross instead of, say, BIGOCA or the Cathedral of the Child Jesus! I wrote furiously and never stopped till I slept in the chair. When I came to in the morning there was a voice telling me not to release documents written in anger. I believe that my anger was justified under the circumstances but I checked myself and postponed releasing the statement on 24th August 2017. My only consolation is that the Lord Jesus Himself once acted in anger to save the honour of His Father’s House. Yes he whipped those robbers and hypocrites using His Father’s name in vain. Instead of worshipping God they were playing “njuga” in the church. I rebuked myself and I have repented of the language I used but not of the message which is still the same though heavily edited. This is the heavily edited version which relies and is inspired by the Holy Bible.

