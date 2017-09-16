  ||    16 September 2017 @ 05:29

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka
THE Patriotic Front (PF) has reclaimed the Mufulira and Chilanga wards from the United Party for National Development in the local government by-elections held yesterday.

This has elated PF secretary general Davies Mwila, especially that the ruling party has also earned victories in Kanchibiya, Lavushimanda, Lunte, Chama, Bwacha, Luanshya and Mufulira.
He has said the election victories are testimony of the confidence Zambians have in the leadership of President Lungu and the PF.
