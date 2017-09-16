Patriotic Front Media Director Sunday Chanda says the ruling party is grateful to Zambians that they still have confidence in the PF government. Mr. Chanda says the PF leadership under president lungu has proved that it is there to meet all the needs of the Zambian people and the party itself. He says the victory in Thursday’s bye election proves that the people still have confidence in the pf leadership.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

