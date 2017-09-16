The Patriotic Front (PF) has scooped the majority of the local government seats following elections on Thursday, September 14, 2017.

The PF won eight out of the 10 seats which were mostly from its traditional stronghold.

The other two seats from Itezhi-Itezhi and Zambezi East from Central and North Western provinces respectively were scooped by the opposition UPND.

