MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

WITH leaders Zanaco and second-placed Green Buffaloes locking horns tomorrow, the leadership of the Super Division might change today when Power Dynamos travel to Konkola Blades.

Zanaco and Buffaloes have 50 points apiece but the former have a healthier goal aggregate. Third-placed Power have 47 points, one better than Zesco United and Lusaka Dynamos.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

