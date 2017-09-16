  ||    16 September 2017 @ 02:29

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe
WITH leaders Zanaco and second-placed Green Buffaloes locking horns tomorrow, the leadership of the Super Division might change today when Power Dynamos travel to Konkola Blades.

Zanaco and Buffaloes have 50 points apiece but the former have a healthier goal aggregate.
Third-placed Power have 47 points, one better than Zesco United and Lusaka Dynamos.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.