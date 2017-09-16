President Edgar Lungu is expected to arrive in New York, the United States of America on Sunday for the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) which officially opened on Tuesday, 12th September, 2017. According to the statement released to the media by Mr Wallen Simwaka, the First Secretary for Press at the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Zambia to the United Nations, world leaders will be gathering at the United Nations Headquarters to outline their issues on the role of the United Nations in addressing pressing global challenges finding lasting solutions to poverty, hunger, climate change and conflict among others in the quest to build a safer and peaceful world for all. The theme for the 72nd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is; “Focusing on people: Striving for peace and decent life for all on a sustainable Planet”

