Dear editor,

I WOULD like to express my concern over the state of toilets at the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) offices on Lumumba Road.

It is important for management to consider rehabilitating the toilets at the offices. If left unattended to, that may cause their clients to be exposed to diseases. RTSA offices are busy and as such require well-maintained rest rooms with running water. Otherwise, in its operations and overall, the agency is doing well and should be commended.WILLIE PHIRILusaka

