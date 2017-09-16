KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will only borrow for economically viable projects as it implements measures to ensure debt sustainability, President Lungu has said.

The President has also directed that Indeni Oil Refinery, Mulungushi Village Complex and Zambia Railways Limited be transformed into public limited companies (Plc) to ensure efficient operations and viability of the entities. Officially opening the second session of the 12th National Assembly yesterday, President Lungu said the macro-economic trajectory is looking positive.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

