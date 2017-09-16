ZAMBIA ONLINE EMAIL LOGIN
State resorts to smart borrowing
Dear Zambia
- What is that transparent membrane around the sausage?by chisote on 15th September 2017, 23:54
- I almost posted another stupid illiminati scam but decided Zby Kandolo on 15th September 2017, 22:34
- Predictably, Lungu is gradually becoming a wretched dictatorby current Chawama resident on 15th September 2017, 20:41
- Big up to Tunisia!!! just allowed women to marry non-Muslimsby fact1 on 15th September 2017, 19:54
- Someone just stole the spare pair of shorts I keep behind thby eveready on 15th September 2017, 01:20
- Is Zambia a Matrilineal or Patrilineal Society?by funso on 14th September 2017, 21:23
- 9 times out of 10 when a man says he's found God, he's hidinby cautionary note on 14th September 2017, 00:45
- trying to start a fight btwn the satanists & the evangelicalby Kadoti on 14th September 2017, 00:14
- My dear dears, if you want the new iPhone X, will cost you Kby ancient Nokia guy on 13th September 2017, 23:56
- Missing parcel componentsby Some things never change on 13th September 2017, 16:12
Business News
- Two Equifax executives will retire following massive data breach - Washington Post
- Trump Declines to Release List of His Visitors at Mar-a-Lago - New York Times
- Wall Street hits record highs, S&P 500 pierces 2500 - Reuters
- Oracle's stock dropped almost 8% after it gave a disappointing earnings forecast - Business Insider
- It's official: Orlando to bid for Amazon headquarters - Orlando Business Journal
World News
- US demands Iraqi Kurds cancel vote on independence - Politico
- Amid Pornography Case, Vatican Recalls Priest From Washington Embassy - New York Times
- UN condemns North Korea's 'highly provocative' missile test - Washington Post
- Trump Angers British as He Uses London Attack to Promote His Hard-Line Policies - New York Times
- US rushes Hurricane Irma aid to Caribbean islands, but not to Cuba - USA TODAY
Science News
- How a photographer snapped this tragic photo of a seahorse lugging a Q-tip - The Verge
- Study: Young kids with cell phones face cyberbullying - WILX-TV
- Geologist, artist team up to recreate ancient arthropod ecosystems - UPI.com
- Scripps: 5% Chance of 'Catastrophic' Global Warming by Century's End - Times of San Diego
- Giant, Scorching-Hot Alien Planet Is Darker Than Asphalt - Space.com
