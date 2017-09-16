CHISHIMBA Kambwili has warned the PF government to stop stealing or he will continue disclosing the deals going on in President Edgar Lungu’s regime. And Kambwili has warned that a political ‘Tsunami’ will soon hit the ruling Patriotic Front.

Meanwhile, the Roan PF member of parliament has also Challeged President Lungu to a live debate on national issues where he can also answer allegations of corruption against him than using his ministers to respond. Kambwili, the former information minister who was recently expelled from the ruling party on Wednesday, defied directives by government agencies for him not to go ahead with his donation to schools in Roan Constituency yesterday.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

