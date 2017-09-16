YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu yesterday set the tone for Zambia’s development for the next four years, anchored on economic diversification, job creation, poverty and vulnerability reduction and a conducive governance environment to achieve an inclusive economy.

The pro-poor plan also seeks to bring the majority of Zambians out of poverty and into significantly improved and sustainable standards of living. Mr Lungu said Government is determined to achieve a resilient and diversified economy, which in the past few years has been lower than the seven percent target, as enshrined in the revised Sixth National Development Plan (SNDP).http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

