BENEDICT TEMBO, Lucas Moripe Stadium, PretoriaSUPERSPORT 0 ZAMBIA 0
ZESCO United’s winless away record in the 2017 Confederation Cup continued last night when they drew with South African side SuperSport United in a quarter-final first leg watched by Minister of Defence Davies Chama.

Zesco will now rely on their impressive home record to eliminate SuperSport from Africa’s second tier competition.
The Ndola side have not lost at home in Africa inter-club competitions since making their debut in 2006.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
