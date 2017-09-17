MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

LUCKY PHIRI, a resident of Mtendere township, could not believe his luck when he was sponsored by Africa Directions to pursue a degree in musical dance in China.

When he joined Africa Directions in 2011, Lucky became a member of the drama club and had no idea he would go to china one day.

“The most important thing I like about Africa Directions is that they give youths a chance to do what they like the most. I have benefitted a lot from programmes offered here. This place has transformed my life, my prayer is that Africa Directions must be spread to all provinces of the country,” he said.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

