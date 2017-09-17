HOW WET MET with CHRISTINE CHISHA, Lusaka

LEWIS Shikapwasha and his wife, Esther, have been married for ten years but one could easily mistake them for newly-weds because of their affection for each other.

“Marriage is beautiful. Our love journey has been awesome. We are both determined to be the best of friends. We work together, stand for each other, no matter the situation and this has helped us get closer,” said the couple.

Pastor Lewis and Esther got married on March 31, 2007. The two met at church, where Lewis was a pastor of the youth ministry at Bread of Life Church in Lusaka and Esther was a member of the youth ministry.

