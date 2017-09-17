  ||    17 September 2017 @ 02:29

JIMMY CHIBUYE, Kalomo
THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has so far bought five million bags of maize country-wide since the 2017/2018 marketing season opened two months ago, representing 51 percent of its target.

The agency plans to buy 500,000 metric tonnes of maize for strategic reserves in this year’s crop -marketing season.
