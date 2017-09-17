  ||    17 September 2017 @ 07:35

UPND has warned that the US$1.2 billion Lusaka-Ndola Carriageway will land people in prison should they fail to account for the expenditure in the near future. In a statement issued yesterday, UPND vice-president said his party was happy with the road development, but described the cost as outrageous and mind boggling.

