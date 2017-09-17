  ||    17 September 2017 @ 00:29

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Mansa
A MAN of Mansa has testified before the Mansa local court that he was shocked when he heard a phone ringing from his wife’s underwear.

This was heard in a case in which Priscilla Chungu sued Winter Kunda for divorce before magistrate Leontina Zaloumis sitting with magistrate Margaret Sankalimba.
