YOUNG & AMBITIOUS with JIMMY CHIBUYE, Choma

THE modest medical services offered in rural areas have made 11-year-old Kelneal Munkombwe set his mind on becoming a medical doctor after completing his education.

Kelneal is a grade seven pupil at Siamakumba Primary School, situated 65km from Choma central business district, and believes people in far-off places deserve the same medical services and treatment as those in urban areas.

