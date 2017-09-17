  ||    17 September 2017 @ 00:29

YOUNG & AMBITIOUS with JIMMY CHIBUYE, Choma
THE modest medical services offered in rural areas have made 11-year-old Kelneal Munkombwe set his mind on becoming a medical doctor after completing his education.

Kelneal is a grade seven pupil at Siamakumba Primary School, situated 65km from Choma central business district, and believes people in far-off places deserve the same medical services and treatment as those in urban areas.
