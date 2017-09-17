  ||    17 September 2017 @ 00:29

MELODY MUPETA, Kitwe
TIRED of playing the role of a wife whenever his wife goes on a drinking spree, a man of Kitwe has finally filed for divorce in the local court.

Humphrey Mtonga sued Emely Mumba for divorce on grounds that she does not regard him as the head of the family.
Read the full Article » ZAMBIA DAILY MAIL «
Home » News » Headlines »
Zambia Daily Mail Zambian state-owned newspaper.