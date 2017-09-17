THELMA BWALYA, Lusaka

DANCEHALL artiste Uniq is still working on his album, whose title he has changed from Straight Up to Outta Yard, although he has continued to release singles with the latest ones being Miss Bwete and Stay Away From My Phone.

The first single, Miss Bwete, talks about a woman taking advantage of men using her body.

