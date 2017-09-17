WYNTER Kabimba says the Patriotic Front is mobilising against finance minister Felix Mutati because the MMD faction leader has refused to channel public funds to the ruling party. And Kabimba says it President Edgar Lungu is man enough, he should face Mutati and tell him to resign “instead of using cheap routes to oust him out of government”. PF cadres in Eastern, Northern, Central, and North-Western provinces have, over the past weeks, been protesting against Mutati, questioning his loyalty to the Head of State. President Lungu, in response to the cadres’ demands the same day the protests started, said he would hear their complaints against his finance minister. Sources have disclosed that Mutati’s refusal to channel some of the public funds being mobilized through loans to PF activities was what caused the protests against him.

