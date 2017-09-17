Patriotic Front (PF) supporter who was allegedly attacked by United Party for National Development (UPND) supporters in the just ended by-elections in Chilanga has died. In a statement to the media today, PF media Director Sunday Chanda announced the death of Teacher Kalaluka of Chimanja ward in Chilanga constituency. Mr. Chanda says Kalaluka was violently attacked by UPND cadres during the Chilanga Local Government election campaigns last week and was admitted in University Teaching Hospital and the family has moved the funeral to Lusaka’s Kanyama Township.

